REVEREND R. DUANE TAYLOR, 90 of Charleston was called home Monday, April 12, 2021 due to complications from Alzheimer's.
He was a lifelong member of the WV Gospel Tabernacle Association. He pastored many churches in the area throughout the years but called Spradling Gospel Tabernacle home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Delford and Dessie Taylor, his wife Boots, sister Pauline Loudermilk and grandson Chad Green.
He is survived by his children Vurley (Dennis) Light, Cheryl (Larry) Rhodes, John (Cindy) Taylor and Barbara Green, grandchildren Mark (Nancy) Light, Pam (Brad) Burdette , Will (Kathy) Wolford, Dale Rhodes, Shanna Rhodes (Chris Boardman), and Mike Green Jr, 11 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, siblings Ellen Taylor, Alfred Taylor, Ivy Parsons, Arlene Raines, and his cat Daisy.
The family has requested the service to private.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Association or Spradling Gospel Tabernacle.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.