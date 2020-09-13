Ralph Bowles

RALPH THOMAS BOWLES, 85, of Charleston, son of the late Keyser and Georgia Bowles, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at home. He was a retired plumber with 50 years of service and was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union #625. Ralph was a former plumbing inspector for the City of Charleston. He was also a member of the Charleston Elks Lodge #202. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Jewell Bowles; second wife, Pearl; step-mother, Bertha Bowles; brothers, Wesley and Ray Bowles.
Surviving, son, Danny Bowles (Doris), Bruce Bowles (Marilyn); brothers, Keith Bowles, Phillip Bowles (Frances); sister, Mary Lou Ward; sister-in-law, Rosemary Bowles; grandchildren, Katy Smith (Kent), Amanda Bowles, Sarah Dawson, Matthew Bowles (Carly); great-grandchildren, Chelsea Bowles, Delilah Dawson, Dylan Dawson.
Service will be 1 p.m., Monday September 14, 2020 at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the mortuary. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. The family would like to send a special thank to his caregivers, Carol Jackson and Lisa Stutler, for the wonderful care that was given to Ralph during his illness.