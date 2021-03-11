REV. FRANCIS LEON ALEXANDER, 81, 2021, of Charleston, died Wednesday March 10, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston.
He was the priest at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, South Charleston, for over 20 years and had also served as priest for several parishes in the Wheeling/Charleston Diocese including the St. Francis parish in Morgantown. He was an avid steam train lover and enjoyed acting with various acting guilds in the Kanawha Valley, but he was probably best known for his time spent at Camp Tygart in Huttonsville. Rev. Alexander was also an avid traveler where he visited many European countries of which Italy was his favorite.
He will be greatly missed because of his life's mission and ministry where he influenced and encouraged thousands of people throughout his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter J.D. Alexander and Rita M. Miller Alexander; brother, Walter John Duane Alexander, II
Surviving, a niece and many nephews along with countless friends around the world.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 305 E Street, South Charleston, WV, with Rev. John Finnell officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, WV. Visitation will 1 - 3 p.m., and 6 - 8 p.m., Friday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, South Charleston. Please observe pandemic guidelines with social distancing and by wearing masks.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 305 E Street, South Charleston, WV 25303.
Condolences may be sent to goodshepherdmortuary@gmail.com
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.