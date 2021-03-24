REV. HAROLD "BURT" HALL, 83, of Charleston, died Thursday March 18, 2021 at the home of his daughter, Kathy Halliburton, in Pleasant View, TN, after a long illness.
He was raised in the community of Loudendale, WV, and was a 1955 graduate of Charleston High School. After graduation Rev. Hall served in the US Navy, then went on to study at the Welch College (FWBBC) in Gallatin, TN. He was ordained as a Free Will Baptist Minister and served for 56 years in various churches throughout the eastern United States including Tennessee, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, North Carolina, Virginia, Illinois, Alabama and Georgia. Rev. Hall finally retired from the pastorate in January of 2019 where his last position as pastor was in his home area of Loudendale where he served at the Loudendale Free Will Baptist Church. Over his many years of ministry he undoubtedly touched countless lives with his kind-hearted words of encouragement, and his preaching of the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Rev. Hall was preceded in death by his parents, Burton Arlie Hall and Gilberta Mooney Hall George; wife, Freda Chapman Hall: daughter, Karrie Murfin; sister, Loretta Hall; uncle, Paul Mooney; father-in-law, Rev. Fleetwood Chapman.
Surviving, daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Jeff Halliburton of Pleasant View, TN; sister, Myrna Witters and her husband Lowell of Loudendale; mother-in-law, Geneva Chapman of Elkview, WV; grandchildren, Kreston Murfin (Kristy), Keegan Murfin, Kalab Murfin, Kollin Ailworth, Kameron Ailworth (Anna), Klaire Ailworth, Kandace Ailworth (fianc , Seth Oliver), Adam Halliburton, Phillip Halliburton (Elizabeth); as well as many loving nieces and nephews
Service will be 10 a.m., Saturday at the Loudendale Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. William Smith officiating. Burial will be in the Comer Cemetery, Loudendale. Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m., Friday March 25, 2021 at the church and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Due to the current Covid requirements, please be aware there will be limited space available at the church for the service and visitation and please observe social distancing as well as wearing a mask when attending. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.