Rev. James Edward Hanson

REV. JAMES (JIM) EDWARD HANSON Ret. Lieutenant Colonel, US Army
Beloved Husband, Father, Brother, Friend, Veteran, and Faithful Servant of God
Jim passed away peacefully on October 23, 2021, at the age of 90 just 6 short weeks after losing his beloved wife of 68 years, Marlene (Hanson)
He is survived by his four children: Reverend Pamela Hunter (John) -, Brenda Gargano, Michelle Brooks (Phil), and Mike Hanson, his grandchildren, Sarah Hunter-Yeasting (Jonathan), Nathan Hunter (Ann), David Gargano (Tomoko), Steven Gargano (Lauren) and Hayden Brooks (Sarah) and 5 great grandchildren: Erika Gargano, Zachary Hunter, Tony and Ameila Gargano, and Juniper Yeasting and many cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.
Jim was born in Morris, Illinois on September 23rd, 1931, to Reverend Clarence M. Hanson and Evelyn M. (Seleen) Hanson who preceded him in death. His only sibling, his brother John A Hanson, also preceded him in death as did his sister-in- law Connie and his oldest nephew, Steven Hanson.
As the son of a Lutheran pastor, the strong faith that he held until his very last day was instilled and nurtured at a very young age. The strong values from his Scandinavian heritage of hard work, discipline and education were evident in how he conducted his life. Both of his parents were also wonderful musicians who passed on their love of music and song to their sons.
Jim graduated from Augsburg College with double-major in History and Philosophy. While attending church one day, and upon seeing Marlene for the first time, without even knowing her name, he declared to his father, "You see that beautiful girl? I am going to marry her one day!" During their courtship, Jim was drafted into the Navy and served for 2 years as a Navy corpsman. During his time in service, Jim felt called to the ministry. After marrying the love of his life, he entered Luther Seminary where he earned his Master of Divinity and was soon after ordained in the ALC Lutheran Synod.
After serving his first parish, he entered the Army as Chaplain. He served in Korea and one of his favorite assignments was in Ft Hood, TX in the Old Ironsides Division, where he enjoyed going out into the field with the soldiers to ride in the tanks with them. He returned to Parish ministry and eventually became a full time Evangelist, his style best characterized by the chorus:
Dare to be a Daniel Dare to Stand Alone Dare to have a Purpose Strong Dare to make it known. As an Evangelist, he followed in his father's footsteps in reaching out to those of the Jewish faith, eager to share the good news that their Messiah has come. Later in life, he embraced the opportunity provided by technology to reach out to people in India, Pakistan, and Africa with bible studies where seekers could ask questions and find answers. He and my Mom traveled to India when they were near 80 years old to teach a group of 35 young pastors.
Jim loved his Lord Jesus Christ with all his heart and soul remained an evangelist to his very last day, even making sure his doctors knew the Lord. He sang How Great Thou Art from his hospital bed in perfect pitch. Jim was also an avid reader of history and detective books, a photographer, a published author, fisherman, grease monkey, DIY handy man, hunter, trumpet player, singer, lover of Jazz, Hymns, and Classical music. He loved a good joke, even ones made at his expense. He will be greatly missed.
Service will be 1 p.m., Monday, November 1, 2021, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Institute, WV
Donations can be made in honor of Jim to the following organizations: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Love Fund: 1 Deerwalk Lane, Charleston, WV 25314.
