RICKY LEE PAULEY 61 of South Charleston, West Virginia passed away on February 1, 2021 after a long battle with colon cancer.
Ricky was a member of Lower Falls Baptist church and was retired from Hydro Chem. Ricky enjoyed dirt track racing, restoring old cars, and doing things with his family. Ricky will be loved and missed dearly.
Ricky is preceded in death by his wife Sherry Pauley, his granddaughter Brandy Pauley and his mother and father. Surviving daughters Christy Coffman and Jessica Pauley, sisters Pam Bias and Mary Means, and grandsons Todd Morris ll and Shane Coffman, Christian, Brantley and Ethan Pauley, granddaughters Madison Anderson and Taylor Anderson and Navaeh Pauley.
Services will be at Good Shepherd Mortuary in South Charleston with Pastor Brian Donze officiating. Viewing for friends and family start at 12 p.m., on Thursday, February 4, 2021 and the funeral will begin at 1 p.m.