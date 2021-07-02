RICKY RAY HUFFMAN SR, 63, of Davis Creek went to be with the lord on June 28th, 2021. He was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. You could always find him hunting, fishing, working on a car or spending time with family. He was also a member of Indian Creek church for many years.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Florence Jarrell; mother, Ladene Huffman Yeager; father, Clark Huffman Sr.; brother, Robert Huffman and son Ricky Huffman Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Melinda Huffman; daughter, Judith Huffman; grandchildren, Jessica Cooper (Johnny), Ashley Huffman (Taylor), Kirsten Campbell (Nicholas), Brandon Huffman (Lauren), Tyler Huffman (Kaitlyn), Dylan Huffman and Khloe Huffman; great-grandchildren, Addilynn Campbell and Benjamin Cooper; siblings Gloria Gibbs (Gary) and Clark Huffman Jr.
Service will be 12 noon Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Pastor Homer Wiseman officiating. Burial will be in the Huffman Family Cemetery, Davis Creek. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the mortuary.