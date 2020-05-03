ROBERT JACK DeWEES, 84, of South Charleston, son of the late Coy and Lessie Jarvis DeWeese, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at home.
He was retired from the South Charleston Police Department as a Lieutenant with 21 years of service and was a member of the South Charleston F.O.P. After his retirement from law enforcement, he worked for the South Charleston city garage where he retired where he retired with 18 years of service.
Jack was also a longtime member of the First Baptist Church, South Charleston, and served as a Deacon Emeritus, trustee, secretary of the BYKOTA Sunday School class, and was active with the van ministry.
Jack was also widely known for his love of antique cars and his excellent restoring capabilities of vintage automobiles. He enjoyed buying and selling antique cars and had even built them from scratch. He was a member of the Klassy Kruzers Car Club of which he was involved in establishing.
Jack was proficient with electronics and had owned a company which he founded called J & J Electronics.
Surviving, beloved wife of 52 years, Barbara J. DeWees; children, Karen (Tom) Musgrave, Connie (Gary) Lewis, Barbara Logan, Patty (Jeff) Campbell, Jackie Pring (Kent), Michael DeWeese, David (Sandy) Sumner, Cheryl (Ronnie) Cates; brother, Steven (Marsha) Deweese; 16 grandchildren; 27 great - grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.
Service will be 1 p.m. Monday, May 4, at First Baptist Church, 515 D St., South Charleston, WV 25303, with Pastor Jody Pistore officiating. The family receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is in charge of arrangements.