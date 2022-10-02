Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446 Website
ROBERT LEE ADAMS, 79, son of the late Clifford and Vinita Adams, died Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice West, South Charleston. He formerly attended St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Charleston and was a Navy veteran during the Vietnam War. He was proud of the fact that he served on the Honor Guard for President John F. Kennedy.
Robert was a retired School Teacher for Kanawha County Schools having taught at Watts Elementary, Cable High School and retired from East Bank Middle School where he taught behavioral disorder students.
He was an avid pipe collector and an animal lover, especially his cats. Robert was a HAM radio operator during his time in the Navy and continued with that for the rest of his life where he joined the Kanawha Amateur Radio Club. He was also an amateur astronomer.
Surviving, daughter, Reanna Adams; granddaughter, Aaliyah Adams-Camacho; niece, Jean Sullivan (Terry); nephew, Ed Kiszka; long-time girlfriend, Janet Jones, and all of the Jones family who loved Robert and considered him as family.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m., Saturday October 15, 2022 at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.