ROBERT LEE ADAMS, 79, son of the late Clifford and Vinita Adams, died Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice West, South Charleston. He formerly attended St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Charleston and was a Navy veteran during the Vietnam War. He was proud of the fact that he served on the Honor Guard for President John F. Kennedy.

Robert was a retired School Teacher for Kanawha County Schools having taught at Watts Elementary, Cable High School and retired from East Bank Middle School where he taught behavioral disorder students.

