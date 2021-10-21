Good Shepherd Mortuary
ROBERT (ROB) ALLAN MEANS, 41 of South Charleston, WV went to be with Lord on Sunday, October 17, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Dottie Black; his trusted companion, King; grandparents, Lettie and Worthy Davis; stepfather, William Garrett.
He is survived by his wife, Andrea Black-Means and his daughters, his mother, Darlene Means (Jesse Holt) of South Charleston; father Allen Means of Dunbar; very close friends, Sarah Varner and Christy Bunner both of St Albans. Rob is also survived by his stepbrothers, stepsisters, aunts, uncle, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends both far and near.
Rob graduated from South Charleston High School 98', and attended Ben Franklin for printing. He touched many lives throughout the years both around the area and in the gaming world which most knew him by the name of Braelon. He was an amazing husband, father and son.
A special thanks goes out to the ICU staff at Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Friday, October 22, 2021 at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston with Rev. Jarrod Price officiating. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston is handling the arrangements.