ROBYN NICOLE SIRIANNI was born on December 25, 1980. She was the best Christmas present to her family. After a long battle she went home to be with the Lord on November 27, 2022.She was preceded in death by her grandparents Alonzo and Conchetta Sirianni and Delmer Nunn, Jr.She is survived by her grandmother, Barbara Nunn; parents, Anthony and Pamela Sirianni; son, Nikolas Sirianni; sister, Andrea (Josh) Haynes, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.Family may pay their respects Thursday, December 1, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food pantry and homeless shelter.