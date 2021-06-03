ROGER DALE SPANGLER, 77, formerly of Spring Hill, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021 after a long illness. He was born May 27th, 1944 to the late Omer and Dorothy Spangler, and was also preceded in death by brothers, Eugene, Melvin and Jimmy; sisters, Shirley Schultz and Mildred Hunt. Roger was retired from the City of South Charleston after many years of service. He served in the US Marines Corp.
Surviving, sisters, Thelma Terry, Brenda McGhee of Cross Lanes, Faye Burns and Patricia Gillispie of St Albans, Carol O'Kraska, and Janet Burroughs of Florida; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved pets and longtime friend, Sandra Jarrell.
Service will be 2 p.m., Saturday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Rev. Charles Shelton officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the mortuary.