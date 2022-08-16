Roger Lee Moss Aug 16, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Good Shepherd Mortuary 335 5th Avenue South Charleston, WV 25303 (304) 744-3446Website ROGER LEE MOSS, 68, of Charleston, died Sunday, August 14, 2022 at home. Service arrangements will be forthcoming. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Arrangement Charleston Mortuary Roger Lee Moss Service Recommended for you Local Spotlight Olive Lee Withrow Blank Stephen Haynes Blank Roger Lee Moss Blank James Robert Lowery Mary Ann Lewis Blank Roberta Gay Thornton Blank Ricky Allen Duiguid Blank Karen Elizabeth Delahoussaye Blank William David “Butch Jenkins Oma Zoe Ingram Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 16, 2022 Daily Mail WV Hoist sail: Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta to sail for 11th year Hurricane native among graduates from Naval Academy Charleston Ballet dancers, instructors limbering up for 67th performance season Kim Pauley's Charleston Ballet footprint West Virginia’s energy industry could play critical role in ‘hydrogen economy,’ says GO-WV director