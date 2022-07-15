Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446 Website
ROSA COLE, 81, of South Charleston, passed away at Thomas Memorial Hospital on July 12, 2022 from pneumonia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton (Tinker) Cole.
She was the daughter of the late Herman and Thelma Nash. She is also preceded in death by her brothers Don Marcum, Herman (Chubby), Alonzo, Harold (Junior), Carl, and Leon Nash. Her sister Mae Atha.
She is survived by her daughter Reba Cummings and husband Dale. Her grandson Brandon McCallister and his fiance Haley Phillips. The love of her life her great granddaughter Aria Belle McCallister and her great grandson Elaise Raine Castillo. She had several nieces, great nieces and nephews, and great nephews.
She loved animals and was always taking in strays. She was a strong and courageous woman who taught her family how to be strong, how to survive, how to love and to never forget where you came from.
Our family has lost a wonderful mother and grandmother who will missed unconditionally, I would like to thank Scott / Candy Breeden and Kenny / Jeannie Mallory for being such wonderful friends who was always there my mom.
Committal service will be 2 p.m., Monday, July 18, 2022 at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.