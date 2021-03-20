ROSALIE HESS, 82, of Charleston, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at home. She was a homemaker and a lifelong resident of the Kanawha Valley. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Hess; sister, Margaret Hess; brothers, John L. Hess and Lowell Fred Hess.
Surviving, sisters, Linda June Hess and Jeannie Walker both of Charleston; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be 1 P.M. Monday March 22, 2021, at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston, with Celebrant H.R. Whittington officiating.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.