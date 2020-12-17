Rosie Jenkins

ROSIE MARIE JENKINS, 91, of South Charleston, moved to her heavenly home December 11, 2020. She was born in Nicholas County, WV to the late Henry Norman Harper and Minnie Cornwell Harper. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Jenkins and 15 siblings.
Surviving, nieces, Brenda Young (Larry), with whom she made her home, Carin Edwards, her support care giver, several other nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Rosie was a Christian and attended Holley Memorial Baptist Church and Mountain Heights Church in the past. She loved reading her Bible and did so daily for long periods of time. She was a homemaker and a babysitter for multiple children over the years and spoiled them all. Rosie learned to play the piano late in life and played for church when needed. She had a green thumb and the spring she enjoyed attending to her flowers, she also enjoyed sending and receiving cards.
Due to the Covid pandemic, there will be a graveside service 1 p.m., Friday, December 18, 2020 at Center Point Cemetery, Confidence, WV, with Rev. Lee Hamrick officiating.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.