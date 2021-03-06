ROY ALLEN GIBSON, 59, of South Charleston passed away February 19th 2021 after a short illness. He was a lifelong resident of South Charleston and was employed by Shoney's on the Blvd. Roy was the son of the late George and Peggy Gibson and was also preceded in death by his brother, Teddy Gibson.
Surviving, sister, Rosetta Hall of Poca; brothers, Mel Gibson of Charleston, Chuck Gibson of Martinsburg, Mike Gibson of South Charleston, David Gibson of Nitro and Riley Gibson of Kanawha City.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Saturday at the family cemetery on McKenzie Lane, South Charleston with Pastor Lee Hamrick officiating.
Friends and family may gather at the cemetery one hour prior.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston, WV 25387