RUBY FRANCES (HUDSON) McCORMICK, 100, passed away at Sweetbriar Assisted Living on September 2, 2021. She was born September 2, 1921, the eighth of nine children, in South Charleston to Richard Hudson and Carrie (Means) Hudson. In 1938, she married Vondon McCormick, with whom she shared 69 wonderful years.
The two most important things in her life were her family and her God. For decades she had Sunday dinner at home for her family where the food was excellent and the fellowship even better. We always knew that there was a seat at the table whenever we wanted to visit. She was a lifelong member of the Church of God and attended faithfully. She was an active member of the Women of the Church of God for over 80 years and held offices at the local, state, and national levels.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vondon; brothers, Howard, Doyle, and Marvin Hudson; sisters, Hazel Oxley, Mattie Peak, Minta Childers, Ura Songer; son-in-law, Robert Cavender.
She is survived by her children, Ray McCormick of Indian Land, SC, Beverly Cavender of Largo, FL, and Fred McCormick and his wife Vera of South Charleston; sister, Evelyn Carter of Cross Lanes; grandchildren, Rob Cavender and his wife Susan of Largo, FL, Greg Cavender and his wife Tammy of Excello, MO, Susan Verhaalen of Fort Mill, SC, Debbie Vance of Lexington, KY, Derrick Johns of Lexington, KY; great-grandchildren, Chloe Verhaalen, Donald Vance, Aaron Vance, Andrew Vance, Sabrina Cavender.
Service will be 12 noon Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the mortuary. She will be laid to rest at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in honor of her memory to the Green Valley Church of God, 518 Green Valley Drive, St. Albans, WV 25177.
Arrangements are by Good Shepherd Mortuary in South Charleston. The family asks that for those attending the visitation and or the service, to please observe social distancing and please wear a mask.