RUTH EDWARDS was born in Hamlin West Virginia where she attended school through the 12th grade. She was valedictorian of her senior class. When World War II started, she was dating a young man named James Edwards. He immediately enlisted in the Army and soon after basic training he was sent to the Pacific Theater of Operations. Soon after arrival, he was captured and was a POW throughout the remainder of the war while Ruth waited for him at home. Upon James' return, they were married within a week.
Ruth's two sons, Steve and Rodney, were the light of her life. She managed motherhood, full time work and attending college. Of course, she made Dean's list. After graduation she taught business education to high school students. On achieving her Master's degree, she moved to the West Virginia Department of Education overseeing vocational education programs throughout the state.
Upon retirement, Ruth dedicated her time to her family, especially her grandchildren. Eventually, she was persuaded to move to North Carolina to be near her son Steve. She made Friends Homes West her new home and set about making new friends. Ruth never met a stranger and was loved by all at Friends. She was planning her 100th birthday when she passed away.
She considered one of her crowning achievements was to be her role as a "Rosie the Riveter" during World War II. She was a proud spokesperson and served on the National Rosie the Riveter Board of Directors. She took part in Zoom calls all over the world and did multiple broadcast interviews. Other affiliations were Past Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, member of the White Shrine, South Charleston convention and Visitor's Bureau, Shriner's Lady, and South Charleston Community Panel.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband James H Edwards and son Rodney Lee Edwards. Surviving are son Steven Wayne Edwards (Lois), grandchildren MaryBeth Waller (Mike), Joseph S Edwards, and Leslie A Pugh (Derek), and great grandchildren Abigail Edwards, Josie Lewis, Molly Pugh and Laney Pugh.
Service will be noon Friday, July 29, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, WV, with Rev. Joe Blair officiating. Burial will be in Harvey's Creek Cemetery, near Hamlin, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at mortuary.
Memorials in Ruth's name may be made to the charity of your choice.