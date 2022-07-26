Thank you for Reading.

RUTH EDWARDS was born in Hamlin West Virginia where she attended school through the 12th grade. She was valedictorian of her senior class. When World War II started, she was dating a young man named James Edwards. He immediately enlisted in the Army and soon after basic training he was sent to the Pacific Theater of Operations. Soon after arrival, he was captured and was a POW throughout the remainder of the war while Ruth waited for him at home. Upon James' return, they were married within a week.

Ruth's two sons, Steve and Rodney, were the light of her life. She managed motherhood, full time work and attending college. Of course, she made Dean's list. After graduation she taught business education to high school students. On achieving her Master's degree, she moved to the West Virginia Department of Education overseeing vocational education programs throughout the state.

