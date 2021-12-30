Good Shepherd Mortuary
SANDRA "SUE" JACOBS CLAY was born June 30, 1945 to Wesley and Mildred Jacobs in Charleston, WV. She left her temporary home and entered eternal glory December 26. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Mildred Jacobs and brother, Leonard Jacobs. She is survived by husband of 58 years, Noel Clay; brother, Carl Jacobs (Libby) of Winter Garden, FL; sister, Carol Morton (Eddie) of Gardendale, AL; daughter,Terrie Metzger of Charleston; son, Joe Clay of Charleston; daughter, Staci Witzke of Charleston; grandchildren, Whitney Perry (Nathanial), Courtney Hansen(Tommy), Hannah Witzke, Noah Witzke and Elisabeth Witzke and a host of nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren who love her dearly.
Sue went to Charleston High School where she met Noel and many lifelong friends. She loved her family and her King Charles cavalier pups more than anything. She loved taking trips especially to the beach. Sue was a fun-loving selfless person. Sue never knew a stranger and if you knew her you loved her, even at her last days here on earth. She was an exceptional seamstress and could make anything from bridesmaid dresses to draperies. Sue worked for C&P telephone and retired as an office manager for Charles E Wright Jr., DDS.
Service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Pastor Jesse Waggoner officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the mortuary.