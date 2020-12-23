SHARON "SHERRI" GAIL BURNS STARK, 71, of Charleston went to be with the Lord on December 18, 2020.
She was born August 25, 1949 in South Charleston, the daughter of C. Robert and Beulah Mae Scarberry Burns. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmie Kevin Burns.
Sherri was a Christian and prayed daily for her friends, family, and loved ones. To say Sherri was a worry wort was not nearly a strong enough term. Even when she had nothing to worry about, she would think of things to worry about. She was strong in her beliefs, opinions, and stubborn, oh my STUBBORN. She would have never admitted that though. She was most relaxed hearing music (all but country) and crashing waves on the ocean or beach. You would either hear music playing on the radio or on the television anytime you visited her house.
Sherri's favorite things in life were her daughter, butterflies, holidays, BBQ Fritos, and wine. The USA quit making and selling BBQ Fritos, so her best friend found them in Canada and had them shipped to her house for her birthday. It wasn't acceptable for family to miss Thanksgiving, Christmas or Easter dinner at Sherri's house. You could invite her to where you were going, but she would not accept. She had to have her own holiday dinners at her house, and you had to attend! You had better not miss her birthday or forget a card on Mother's Day either! Anyone who knew Sherri, knew these things about her. As for the wine, when in Assisted Living, even though she couldn't figure out how to operate the remote to the TV or operate a telephone, she figured out how to open up the bottle of wine and drink it straight from the bottle. Nurses got upset and took the bottle away, but my cousin and I explained she was fine to drink wine! Anyone who knew Sherri will definitely miss her laugh! Just call her daughter to get a remembrance for she inherited that same laugh.
She was survived by her daughter, Julie Beth Rowsey Ashworth (Tim), sister, Carol (John) Creighton, brother Gary Burns, nieces, Carrie (Bryce) Jarrell, Sarah (Ray) Darnell, many great nieces and nephews as well as loved ones, family and friends.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Sherri's life at 2 p.m., Monday, December 28, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of South Charleston on 6th Avenue and D Street, South Charleston, WV 25303.
The family request that visitors practice social distancing and wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hubbard House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311. This is where Sherri volunteered her time prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.