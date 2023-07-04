Good Shepherd Mortuary
SHARON LYNN HAYNES, 77, of South Charleston, passed away June 29th 2023, after a long illness.
She was born in Charleston on February 14, 1946 to the late Austin and Ruby Haynes. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Kellis Haynes; grandparents, Austin and Lucy Haynes and Tan and Almeda Stewart.
She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church all her life. She played piano by ear, sitting on her father's lap as a toddler and used this talent to serve her Lord in church. She was a 1964 graduate of stonewall Jackson High School, Charleston, WV. She moved to South Charleston over 40 years ago. She retired from Dow Chemical Corporation. She was also on the Board of Directors of Kenna Homes for several years until the decline of her health. She loved to fish and play golf.
Sharon is survived by her sister, Mary Savage of South Charleston; niece, Donna Burdette (Gary); nephew, Rob Savage (Misi); and five great nieces and nephews whom she loved; several cousins; and her best friend, Jacque Gumm.
She will be missed by all her family and friends.
A Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1401 West Washington Street, Charleston, WV 25387, with Pastor Chuck Rhodes officiating. Entombment will follow service in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service.
Good Shepherd Mortuary is assisting the Haynes family.