Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446
Website

SHARON LYNN HAYNES, 77, of South Charleston, passed away June 29th 2023, after a long illness.

She was born in Charleston on February 14, 1946 to the late Austin and Ruby Haynes. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Kellis Haynes; grandparents, Austin and Lucy Haynes and Tan and Almeda Stewart.

