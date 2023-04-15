Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446
Website

SHIRLEY ANN EAGLE, 86, of South Charleston, passed away on April 12, 2023, after a long illness.

Shirley was born on November 22, 1936, in Boone County, WV to the late Claude Midkiff and Ruby Guthrie. Also preceding her in death are sister, Carolyn Roth and daughter, Cheryl A. Eagle.

Tags

Recommended for you