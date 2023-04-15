Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446 Website
SHIRLEY ANN EAGLE, 86, of South Charleston, passed away on April 12, 2023, after a long illness.
Shirley was born on November 22, 1936, in Boone County, WV to the late Claude Midkiff and Ruby Guthrie. Also preceding her in death are sister, Carolyn Roth and daughter, Cheryl A. Eagle.
Shirley graduated from Sherman High School in 1954 and went onto obtain her master's degree in teaching from Marshall University. Shirley spent 49 years as an elementary and special education educator with Kanawha County Schools, a career that gave her great pride. Her love for teaching was only surpassed by her love of family.
Shirley enjoyed spending time at her beloved camp in Pocahontas County, WV where she spent many nights watching the stars and listening to the owls. Shirley made such a positive impact on the hundreds of children she taught, or as she called them, "her kids," the community she lived in, and the people who loved her. Her love and light will continue to warm the hearts of those of us she leaves behind.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Gail (Freddy) Armstrong, her grandchildren Ashley (ZB) Payne, Heather (Kaylen) Payne, and Danny Eagle, great-grandchildren Derrick, Victoria, and Jaxton, and her dog, Artemis.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 6 p.m., at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
There will be a gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Hubbard Hospice West at Thomas Hospital.
