Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446 Website
SUSAN ELAINE YOUNG, 64, of South Charleston, found her everlasting peace in the arms of our Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
After a long, courageous fight with Covid, Susan was greeted in Heaven by her husband John; father and mother, Edward and Freida O'Brien; and brother, Jack O'Brien.
Left to carry on her legacy are her daughter, Morgan Young of South Charleston; son, Patrick Young of Tampa, Fla.; daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Edward Pelaez of Tampa, Fla.; grandchildren, Sydney and Tanner Pelaez; and a host of family and friends.
A lover of animals, music/singing, chocolate and all types of cake, Susan's greatest love was for her family and God. She not only proclaimed her faith but lived it out daily, truly exhibiting the fruit of the spirit, especially that of goodness and kindness. Also known as Mommy Doll, Mimi, SuSu and Momma Young, Susan had the ability to make anyone she came across feel at home. Even as she battled her own health struggles, she never stopped giving of herself to help uplift others.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Susan's name to a charity of your choice. You can also honor Susan's memory by registering to be an organ donor, a gift that was given to her via a kidney transplant in 2020.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the team of nurses and staff on 3 South at CAMC General for showing great care and encouragement to mom during her 6-week hospitalization.
A celebration of Susan's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, at South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene, 4923 Kentucky St., So. Charleston, WV 25303. Officiating the service will be Pastor Kent Estep, with special music by Pastor Kyle Stotts.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 11, at South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is in charge of arrangements.