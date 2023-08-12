SUSAN REBECCA (PEARCE) McQUAIDE, 70, of Charleston departed this life Monday, August 7, 2023 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Born February 20, 1953. A daughter of the late, Robert Clifton, Jr. and Margarette Ann (Ricks) Pearce.
Susan received her BA degree in Psychology from West Viginia University and MA degree from West Virginia College of Graduate Studies, now Marshall University. Susan worked as a sexual assault therapist and had over 40 years of experience in the mental health field. She was an outstanding therapist with both children and adults. People were amazed that she could work both with adults suffering from substance abuse issues and children suffering from severe trauma. Susan had extensive knowledge of trauma, child abuse, and substance abuse, among many other areas. She served as an expert witness many times throughout her career. She previously supervised a program that provided therapy to adult sex offenders, nonoffending parents, adults molested as children, juvenile sex offenders, child victims, rape victims, and extended family members traumatized by abuse for over 20 years. She was a member of the WV Children's Justice Task Force and worked at several different places throughout her career including, Family Service of Kanawha Valley (she worked here for 21 yrs.), Braley & Thompson, Highland Health and St. Francis. She has provided training at local, state, and national conferences, including the Association for the Treatment of Sexual Abusers, The American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, The National Juvenile Perpetrator Network, The National Symposium on Child Abuse and Neglect, Parents United International, and the National Coalition Against Sexual Assault. She provided child sexual abuse training in 12 states. Susan was extremely passionate regarding the mental health field. She was an advocate for those in need. She enjoyed helping others and was tremendously dedicated to her patients and career, especially those populations which were underserved. She was extremely dependable and was always able to take on a new task with profound confidence and no objection. Susan was a "natural" in the field of mental health.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Louis McQuaide; two children, Lindsay Jane Barrows (Anthony) of Knoxville, TN and Louis Bernard McQuaide, IV of Denver, CO; brothers, Jack (Karol) Pearce of Baltimore, MD, Clifton (Pam) Pearce of Durham, NC and David Pearce of Charleston; two grandchildren as well as many other family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m., Monday, August 14, 2023 at Good Shepherd Mortuary with Rev. Jesse Waggoner officiating. She will be laid to rest at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service on Monday at the mortuary.
