Today I lost my first and best friend. This angel we have had on earth is now in Heaven. SYLVIA B. HACKNEY, 97, of Charleston, WV, was called to heaven on February 23, 2022. She was born October 24, 1924 in Ashford, WV to the late Carrie and Callie Barker and two years later moved to Brushton in a home that her father built.
Sylvia started working at the age of 14 in a boarding house and later worked for Union Carbide in the secretarial pool for almost 10 years. When her daughter Kathy started school, she was hired by Cutler-Hammer Eaton Corporation as a secretary and worked her way to a sales representative traveling and selling electrical equipment for 27 years across the state.
She worked with her niece, Neva Hecht for Princess Ribbon Co. as a sales rep. which allowed her to travel to England, France, Russia, the Netherland and Australia teaching classes aboard cruise ships. She also had a real estate license, where she loved listing and staging homes in the area.
Sylvia was a devout Christian and attended Riverview Presbyterian Church for many years, where she loved her church family. Christmas was her favorite time of the year and making bows was her specialty! When the lights were lit and packages all wrapped, her home looked like it should have been in a magazine. She loved making flower arrangements on Memorial Day and made sure every family member that had gone before her, had flowers with bows on their grave.
She loved to sew, make draperies, coats, suits and valences.
Quilting was her forte, making them pieced, appliqued or cross stitched. Sylvia also loved to knit and crochet. She had a garden with tomatoes and hot peppers, using them to can spaghetti sauce, salsa and vegetable soup. She hardly missed a day without coffee or ice cream and has been known to have spaghetti for breakfast.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Bernard Lee Hackney; brothers, Jimmy, Carmel (Tom), Averil, Woodrow (Woody), Bob Barker; sisters, Gladys Bowles, Hazel Hensley, Jewel Bowser.
Surviving, loving daughter, Kathryn (Kathy) Hackney of Charleston and grand-dog, Ali, along with many nieces and nephews.
Service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Hospice Chaplain Pete Thompson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the mortuary. She will be laid to rest at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Special thank you goes to Barbara Haynes Reed who would come to Sylvia's side at a moment's notice, Hospice nurse, Cheryl Bice, who has a heart of gold and quickly became family to Joan Boone and Jean Bryant, her nieces who gave their love and support in so many ways, and to the many friends that are family which have spent countless hours coming to entertain, sit and love unconditionally this remarkable, loving, kind and caring woman.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387 or in honor of her grand-dog, Ali, to Stepping Stones Canine Foster. If you like, Kathy can deliver those in person.