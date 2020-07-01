TERRY LEE NUNN, 60, of South Charleston, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston.
He was a retired roofer, having worked for Nunn Roofing Co., and was also a retired truck driver for Quick Delivery Service. Terry enjoyed racing dirt track cars and was a former Little League Baseball coach. He enjoyed being with his children and grandchildren whom he dearly loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Joe and Betty Nunn; daughter, Tami Nunn; brother, Bobby Nunn; sister, Sherry Pauley; nephew, Billy Nunn; niece, Brandy Pauley.
Surviving, son, TJ Nunn (Lauren); daughters, Kimberly Cline, Danielle Nunn; brothers, James McGhee, Scooter McGhee; sister, Judy McGhee; grandchildren, Gavin Workman, Dakota Cline, Drake Cline, Lakynn McCallister.
Memorial service will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the mortuary.