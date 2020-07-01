Terry Lee Nunn

Chapman Funeral Home

Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446
Website

TERRY LEE NUNN, 60, of South Charleston, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston.

He was a retired roofer, having worked for Nunn Roofing Co., and was also a retired truck driver for Quick Delivery Service. Terry enjoyed racing dirt track cars and was a former Little League Baseball coach. He enjoyed being with his children and grandchildren whom he dearly loved.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Joe and Betty Nunn; daughter, Tami Nunn; brother, Bobby Nunn; sister, Sherry Pauley; nephew, Billy Nunn; niece, Brandy Pauley.

Surviving, son, TJ Nunn (Lauren); daughters, Kimberly Cline, Danielle Nunn; brothers, James McGhee, Scooter McGhee; sister, Judy McGhee; grandchildren, Gavin Workman, Dakota Cline, Drake Cline, Lakynn McCallister.

Memorial service will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the mortuary.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Allison, Bonnie - 1 p.m., Mt. Liberty Church, Big Springs.

Arthur, Norman - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.

Bailey, Melvin - 5 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.

Bird, Linda - 6 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Campbell, Edith - 1 p.m, West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin.

Cottrill, Barry - 2 p.m., Springhill Cemetery, Charleston.

Crowder, Jack - 1 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Davis, Robert - 7 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Goode Sr., John - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Gruspe, Cinderella - 3:30 p.m., Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Jane Lew.

Harper, Bruce - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Holbert, Ronald - 11 a.m., Brooksville Baptist Church, Big Bend.

Mullins, George - 11 a.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Pauley, Claude - 11 a.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Pauley, Roger - 2:30 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Pearson, Fred - 11 a.m., Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant.

Starner, Shirley - 2 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Woodell, Charlotte - 3 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.