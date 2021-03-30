TERRY LEE PAULEY, 75, of South Charleston, son of the late Lyle and Thelma Matheny Pauley, died Friday March 26, 2021, at Thomas Memorial Hospital. He attended Kanawha County schools and also attended West Virginia State College, Institute. He retired at age 75 from the State of West Virginia. Terry was an accomplished handyman and enjoyed working on is house and property. He was quite charitable and enjoyed giving to others in many ways. His grieving family will miss him very much, especially at family dinners and just simply sitting and talking to him. Rest in peace, Terry. We love you.
Surviving, loving wife of 50 years, Martha Pauley.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Tyler Mt Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, with Celebrant H. R. Whittington officiating. There will be no visitation. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.