THELMA CHRISTINA HAYNES, age 91, passed away peacefully on September 21, surrounded by her family. She was born and raised in Charleston, W.Va., and lived in Cross Lanes since 1956. After a life of unfaltering devotion to her family, and as a faithful servant to the Lord, she always knew she would remain on earth until He was ready for her in Heaven.
Thelma grew up on Charleston's West Side and graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1947. She was a member of the planning committee for her class reunions for the past few decades. Later in adulthood, she attended West Virginia State College, studying elementary education.
Her teenage years were filled with memories of working at her family's West Side grocery store (Smith's) on Maple Street and her early adult years working at Stone & Thomas (jewelry department) and Columbia Gas Transmission (records department). After her husband's death in 1971, she became a kindergarten teacher's aide for 18 years at Cross Lanes Elementary School, where she formed lifelong friendships with fellow teachers Carolyn Burton McCallister and Bobbi Hannah. Nearly every month until this year, they enjoyed going out to lunch together.
During her teaching years, she became a part-time real estate agent. After retiring from teaching, she became a full-time Realtor and found tremendous success with many agencies, including Olde English Realty, Town and Country, Dobbins-Fisher-Pittman, Old Colony, Cornerstone Realty, and Real Estate Central, from where she ultimately retired in 2013 at the age of 84.
In 2016 through March 2020, she was a participant in a respite program for caregivers offered by Kanawha Valley Senior Services at the former Tiskelwah Elementary School. The staff and volunteers at the program provided unconditional kindness, love, and support during Thelma's time there and kept her mentally engaged and physically active every weekday, which in turn gave family caregivers immeasurable peace of mind.
For several years prior to 2016, she was a "foster grandparent" with United Way of Central West Virginia and was assigned to Nitro Elementary. She was a decades-long member of the Cross Lanes Woman's Club, enjoyed volunteering in the community to help children and families in need, delivered Christmas food baskets organized by Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, participated in Read Aloud programs, among numerous other community activities. During her teaching years, she was the chief organizer of the annual Cross Lanes Elementary School Carnival and a softball coach for various girls' teams in Cross Lanes.
But above all else, Thelma enjoyed spending the most time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Affectionately known as "Mama," she cherished watching them grow up, her eyes lighting up every time they were around her. She loved them unconditionally and received great joy watching them play sports, romping around everyone's front yards, and especially delighted in holiday and birthday celebrations.
Thelma was a devout Christian and began her life of worshiping the Lord at Emmanuel Baptist Church, where she visited senior citizens in nursing homes over the years with the Deaconess Board. She later joined Scott Depot Christ Fellowship (now The Depot), where she twice traveled with members to The Holy Land. More recently, she attended Set Free Ministries in Cross Lanes with her granddaughter Ashley and her family. Nothing deterred her faith. No matter what hardships she faced, she would always say, "I'm not worried about anything because God takes good care of me."
Thelma was predeceased by her husband, Harold (Audie) Haynes; parents, former Charleston Fire Department Chief Donald and Reva (Riley) Smith; and sister, Betty Jean Smith. Thelma is survived by her three children Donald Haynes (Robin) of Clearwater, FL, Douglas Haynes (Stephanie) of Barboursville, and Pamela Haynes of Cross Lanes; her eight grandchildren Amber Harper (Roger) of Ripley, Heather Cavender (Curtis) of Poca, Ashley Orndorff (Chris) of South Charleston, Ryan Haynes Evans (Scott) of Columbus, OH, and Mia, Dominick, Natalie, and Quen Haynes of Barboursville; and her nine great-grandchildren Hunter, Colt, Trevor, Saylor, Bryce, Hannah, Ben, Sophie, and Daniel. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews, and dozens of cousins.
Thelma's family extends warm and heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all of the staff and volunteers at the Tiskelwah center of Kanawha Valley Senior Services, the health care professionals at CAMC General, CAMC Memorial (especially nurse Amin), and Oak Ridge Nursing Home for their bravery and kindnesses during the last month of her life, and palliative nurse Anna with HospiceCare for her support and guidance over the past six months. Each of these people made an incredible and positive difference in Thelma's life and her family's. If family and friends wish to make memorial donations in Thelma's honor, please consider Kanawha Valley Senior Services (1710 Pennsylvania Avenue, Charleston, WV 25302), the WV Alzheimer's Association (1601 Second Avenue, Charleston, WV 25387), or the Down Syndrome Network of WV (PO Box 7102, Cross Lanes, WV 25356). The family is also thankful for and appreciate Curtis Cavender and Ed and Marilyn Gaunch for singing at Thelma's service.
A service to honor Thelma's life will be held graveside, where interment will be alongside her husband, on Monday, September 28 at 2 p.m., at Sunset Memorial Park, 4301 MacCorkle Avenue SW, South Charleston, with The Reverend Rod Taylor and Pastor Randy Carter officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 27 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Good Shepherd Mortuary, 335 Fifth Avenue, South Charleston. For the safety of all guests, the family requests everyone to follow masking and social distancing guidelines from the local health department. Online condolences may be sent to the Haynes Family by visiting GoodShepherdMortuary@gmail.com.