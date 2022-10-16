Thomas Wayne “BigT” Whited

Good Shepherd Mortuary
On Monday, October 10, 2022, THOMAS WAYNE "BIG T" WHITED of Charleston, WV passed away at age 60 following a short illness. Tom graduated from Concord University with a degree in accounting and worked in that field for about 25 years before retiring and becoming a full time Dad. Tom was a wonderful father and involved in all of his children's activities. Tom was also an avid record collector and music lover and shared his love of music with those around him. Tom was preceded in death by his mother Virginia M. Whited.
Tom is survived by his wife of 18 years, Stephanie M. Whited, his children, Nicholas D. Whited and Elena O. Whited, his father Ira B. Whited, brother Mike (Donna) Whited, sister Doris (Danny) Young, sister Terri (Mark) Burton, brother Jeff (Rita) Whited and was the favorite uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Tom is also survived by a large and loving extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the visitation at the mortuary. Burial will be in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico, WV.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society or the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.