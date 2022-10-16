Thank you for Reading.

Thomas Wayne “BigT” Whited
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446
On Monday, October 10, 2022, THOMAS WAYNE "BIG T" WHITED of Charleston, WV passed away at age 60 following a short illness. Tom graduated from Concord University with a degree in accounting and worked in that field for about 25 years before retiring and becoming a full time Dad. Tom was a wonderful father and involved in all of his children's activities. Tom was also an avid record collector and music lover and shared his love of music with those around him. Tom was preceded in death by his mother Virginia M. Whited.

Tom is survived by his wife of 18 years, Stephanie M. Whited, his children, Nicholas D. Whited and Elena O. Whited, his father Ira B. Whited, brother Mike (Donna) Whited, sister Doris (Danny) Young, sister Terri (Mark) Burton, brother Jeff (Rita) Whited and was the favorite uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Tom is also survived by a large and loving extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

