TIMOTHY JOSEPH SNEAD, 64, of South Charleston, passed away on August 28, 2021 due to complications from cardiac arrest in May, combined with a long term battle against renal failure.
He was preceded in death by his parents James Lee Snead and Kathleen Rose O'Leary, his sisters Linda Lee Mandeville, Barbara Ann Smith, and Rose Ann Yerace, and his good friends Randy Roycraft and Michael P. Southall.
Tim is survived by his beloved wife (and better half) Alice Lynn Snead; children Timothy Joseph Snead II, Amy Lenora Snead, and James Lee Snead; and grandsons Connor Timothy Ray Snead and Jameson Forsythe Snead (who he referred to as Gomer and Tank). He is also survived by brother Terry Lee Gillispie; daughter-in-law Tracie Renee Snead; nephews Shawn Smith and J.C. Mandeville; nieces Kathy McGuire and Brandi Downey; and many other family and friends.
He was born in Charleston, WV on December 02, 1956. He graduated from South Charleston High School in 1975 and from Glenville State College in 1980. On August 11, 1982 he married the love of his life, Alice. Together they had three children, to whom he was an amazing and loving father. He worked as a sales representative for the Arrow Distributing Company and later became a central service technician for CAMC Memorial/Women and Children's Hospital, from which he retired.
Tim was an avid outdoorsman, venturing anywhere from Maine to Colorado (often with a dear canine companion) to pursue his passion for hunting, fishing, and nature. He was a connoisseur of music, literature, and history, and enjoyed watching WVU football/basketball and Jeopardy with his family and friends. He was a kind and selfless man who encouraged others to enjoy life as much as he did. He will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.
Service will be 1 p.m., Friday. September 3, 202, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. Friends and family may come for visitation from 6 pm - 8 pm on Thursday, September 2, 2021.
In lieu of sending flowers, the family asks that you donate to Pheasants Forever or The National Kidney Foundation.