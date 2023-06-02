Thank you for Reading.

TIMOTHY (TIM) JACKSON BARKER, 58, of Charleston, passed away on May 31, 2023 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He fought so bravely to the very end.

Tim was born November 14, 1964 in Charleston, West Virginia to Jackson and Barbara Barker of Charleston. All who knew him knew that he was a man of great strength and determination and had a heart of pure gold, not to mention his love for his Harley Davison motorcycle and dog, Molly. He will be greatly missed for who he was and all he did for others. The following is a post Tim shared May 30, 2022:

