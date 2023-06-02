Good Shepherd Mortuary
TIMOTHY (TIM) JACKSON BARKER, 58, of Charleston, passed away on May 31, 2023 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He fought so bravely to the very end.
Tim was born November 14, 1964 in Charleston, West Virginia to Jackson and Barbara Barker of Charleston. All who knew him knew that he was a man of great strength and determination and had a heart of pure gold, not to mention his love for his Harley Davison motorcycle and dog, Molly. He will be greatly missed for who he was and all he did for others. The following is a post Tim shared May 30, 2022:
"Dear God,
I come to you as humble as I know how. I confess my Sins, those known and unknown. God, you know I am not perfect and I fall short every day of my life, but I want to take time to say Thank You for Your mercy. Thank You for my health, my family, my friends, the roof over my head, food on my table and everything I have. Amen."
He is preceded in death by his brother, Mark Barker and grandparents Woodrow and Virginia Barker, Othor and Dorcas Jenkins. He is survived by his parents Jackson and Barbara Barker of Charleston, sister, Rhonda Williams (Tim) of Charleston; nephew, Luke Williams (Katie) of Scott Depot; niece, Hannah Canady (Glen) of Cross Lanes; great nephews Waylon Williams, Denver Williams and Silas Canady; great niece, Adalynn Canady; dog, Molly; and many other extended family and friends.
Visitation and funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, with visitation with the family from 2 - 3 p.m., and services starting at 3 p.m., at Good Shepherd Mortuary in South Charleston. Pastor Chuck Pennington will be officiating. Burial services will follow at Graceland Memorial in South Charleston.
The family would also like to extend a very special thank you to his primary care physician, Dr. Jade Smith-Lewis for her great care and concern for Tim.
In lieu of flowers, give others flowers or do a good deed as Tim would do. If you have memories that you would like to share, please post them on Tim's Facebook page or feel free to share them at his services.
