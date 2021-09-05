Van Reginald Rawlings Sep 5, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Good Shepherd Mortuary 335 5th Avenue South Charleston, WV 25303 (304) 744-3446Website VAN REGINALD RAWLINGS, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.Van was born in Charleston, WV on February 9, 1956. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Wanda Rawlings; his siter, Star Wheeler; and his grandparents.Left to cherish his memory are his brother, Perry (Mary) Rawlings; sisters, Tammie Layne, Melanie (Greg) Harless; and his nephews and nieces.Van worked as a stone mason for many years. He was an avid fisherman, outdoorsman, and golfer. He loved spending time in the mountains of his home state, and was a great friend to all who knew him.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Perry Van Wanda Rawlings Charleston Christianity Recommended for you Local Spotlight Dorothy Mae Geyer Blank Wanda Louise Geyser Blank Joel C. “Joe” Snodgrass Van Reginald Rawlings Ruby Frances (Hudson) McCormick James Lee Boone Blank Annette Alfeda Mason Blank Edna Vernell Megginson Raymond Coleman Mary Jane Anderson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 4, 2021 Daily Mail WV Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy WVU engineers develop new geothermal technology Geothermal energy explained New film tells the story of the Blennerhassetts and their island Eden MotionMasters produces a shelf of award-winning documentaries