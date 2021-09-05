Thank you for Reading.

Van Reginald Rawlings
Chapman Funeral Home

Good Shepherd Mortuary
335 5th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446
VAN REGINALD RAWLINGS, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Van was born in Charleston, WV on February 9, 1956. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Wanda Rawlings; his siter, Star Wheeler; and his grandparents.

Left to cherish his memory are his brother, Perry (Mary) Rawlings; sisters, Tammie Layne, Melanie (Greg) Harless; and his nephews and nieces.

Van worked as a stone mason for many years. He was an avid fisherman, outdoorsman, and golfer. He loved spending time in the mountains of his home state, and was a great friend to all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is in charge of arrangements.

