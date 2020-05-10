VICKI TATUM JANNEY passed through our mists on May 3, 2020, at 12.20 a.m., after a long hard struggle with cancer at CAMC Hospice Care Unit at Memorial.
She was the daughter of the late Virginia and Dugie Tatum of Charleston. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Sandy Tatum.
Surviving, husband, Stephen W. Janney; sisters-in-law, Lynne Hicks, Charissa Janney Smith, Terrie Janney; step-daughter, Erica Kilgore and her husband, Kevin; step-son, Thomas W. Janney; and grandsons, Tanner Kilgore and Mitchell Kilgore, who live in Albuquerque N.M.
She was a life member of the 1st Presby Church of Charleston. She was a wonderful wife, friend, and companion. She will be missed.
Retired from Laboratory Corporation of America, where she was an Account Representative for 13 years. She had a smile that was always there. She knew no stranger. She also was employed several years at McDonough - Caperton, and United Health.
Vicki had a passion for helping people. And recently was inducted into the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Charleston Elks Lodge 202 to continue her quest. She was President for several years of the Ladies Auxiliary for the Elks that supported the members of the Lodge. She worked with the handicapped kids, veterans and too many to mention. She always had a kind word for everyone. She truly will be missed by all. We shall meet, but we shall miss her, There will be the vacant chair, But though we no more possess her, Still our hearts her memory bear, But a while ago we gathered, Friendship beaming in each eye, Now the Golden cord is severed, She has passed to realms on high.
Rest in peace my love
There will be a celebration of Life held at a later date when possible.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.
The body has been cremated.