VICKY ANN REEDY, 79, of South Charleston, went home to our Lord on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was a loving mother and best friend to her daughter, Kelly Ann Reedy. Vicky was a nurse for CAMC General Division with 38 years of service where she touched the lives of many people with her sweet and kind spirit. Her faith in God was strong. Vicky dearly loved her family and friends.
Surviving, daughter, Kelly Ann Reedy.
There will be no service or visitation and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.