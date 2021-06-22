VICTORIA ZWIENER CASKEY went to be with the Lord on June 18th, 2021. She was 71.
Vickie was passionate about many things but without a doubt her main drive was her kids. We always knew in any situation, as dismal or bleak as it might have seemed, that mom had our back. It was the definition of unconditional love lived out in real life. That can't be bought. Our mom was an active participant in our lives from birth to our current age. It was from this example we witnessed that kids don't grow up and go away. They're your kid forever and you do your best forever.
Victoria loved to garden and spend time with her many animals. To be called an animal lover would be an understatement. Mom had a big heart for any living thing and cherished her pets like family.
God, you have an answer. I know you do. Our mom was a dedicated Christian her entire life. I know you have an answer somewhere in this constant cycle of trials of ups and downs. Thank you for taking care of mom like you promise. Mom has made it into perfection.
Vickie is survived by her loving children, and grandchildren, both adopted and biological. There is an empty spot we all feel but I pray that we can all rejoice that what Mom preached every day about God's Grace has come into fruition. She is most certainly with all those loved ones and pets she valued so much and loved prior.
Victoria was preceded in death by her husbands, Arthur W. Zwiener II, and Wade Robert Caskey; parents, Mary and Henry Tronsky.
Service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Pastor Jason Newsome officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the mortuary.