VIOLET HENRIETTA CASTO, 96, of South Charleston, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Arthur B. Hodges Center of Edgewood Summit.
Violet was born on September 4, 1923, in Hopewell, Va., and around age 11 relocated with her family to South Charleston, W.Va., where she lived most of her life. It was Violet's good fortune, upon her move to West Virginia, to develop a close friendship with her 'best friend forever' (BFF), Hazel Arnold, that would last over 83 years.
She was a graduate of South Charleston High School and spent her career entirely in South Charleston working for McClung and Morgan's Department Store, Gorby's Music, and retiring from the City's Sanitary Board.
Violet was a Christian and a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church. She was very involved with the CO-OP Class and the Circles in the Church. In her spare time, Violet enjoyed canning fresh vegetables grown by her husband, Dale. She was also known to take her family on their annual trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C., but her main passions were "any kind of" shopping on a daily basis and spoiling her grand-kids.
Violet was predeceased by her husband, Dale; parents, Beverly Booker and Hattie Vaughn; brothers, Fred, Carl, and Aubrey Vaughn; and sister, Maxine Vaughn.
She is survived by her only child, Jonathan Craig Casto and his wife, Nancy; grandchildren, Jonathan Shane Casto and Nicole Casto Kay and her husband, Bill; and great - grandchildren, Charlotte and Henry Kay.
Entombment will be at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans. A celebration of her life will be held for family and friends at a later time.
The family would like to express a special THANKS to the staff of Arthur B. Hodges, especially Andy Barker, Jeannie Gilley, Vanessa Owsley, and Connie Higgins. I know that Connie's love and care helped extend Violet's life by several years. Also Thanks for Hospice Care of Charleston's Stacy Jeffries for her support in keeping Violet comfortable.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.