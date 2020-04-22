VIRGINIA MAE WHITED, 91, of Charleston, passed away on April 19, 2020.
Born January 1, 1929, in Braxton County, she was a daughter of the late Charles Edward and Tishie Luvenia Bennett Fulks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Howard A. Fulks; sister, Wanda M. Martin; brother, Willard D. Talbert; sister, Juanita A. Brooks; brother, Charles A. Fulks; brother, Orlan J. Fulks; and great-grandson, Israel J. Burton.
Virginia met her husband, Ira Bevan Whited, at the Purity Maid Bakery in Charleston, where they both worked. They married May 21, 1948, and raised a family of five children. Virginia was a homemaker who loved cooking, sewing, and crafting. She was a loyal member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church where she served many years working with children in the nursery.
She is survived by her husband, Ira Bevan Whited; children; Michael B. Whited (Donna), Doris J. Young (Danny), Terri L. Burton (Mark), Thomas W. Whited (Stephanie), Jefferson R. Whited (Rita); 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great - great - grandchildren; and her brother, Arlie R. Fulks.
Due to the viral pandemic, a private graveside service for immediate family will be held at Parsons Cemetery, Gay, with the Rev. Jesse Waggoner officiating.
Good Shepherd Mortuary of South Charleston is assisting the family.