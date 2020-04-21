VIRGINIA MAE WHITED, 91, of Charleston, West Virginia passed away on April 19, 2020.
Born January 1, 1929, in Braxton County, WV she was a daughter of the late Charles Edward and Tishie Luvenia Bennett Fulks. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Howard A. Fulks, sister Wanda M. Martin, brother Willard D. Talbert, sister Juanita A. Brooks, brother Charles A. Fulks, brother Orlan J. Fulks, and great grandson Israel J. Burton.
Virginia met her husband Ira Bevan Whited at the Purity Maid Bakery in Charleston, WV where they both worked. They married May 21, 1948 and raised a family of five children. Virginia was a homemaker who loved cooking, sewing, and crafting. She was a loyal member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church where she served many years working with children in the nursery.
She is survived by her husband Ira Bevan Whited, children Michael B. Whited (Donna), Doris J. Young (Danny), Terri L. Burton (Mark), Thomas W. Whited (Stephanie), Jefferson R. Whited (Rita), 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.
Due to the viral pandemic a private graveside service for immediate family will be held at Parsons Cemetery, Gay, WV with the Rev. Jesse Waggoner officiating. Good Shepherd Mortuary of South Charleston, WV is assisting the family.