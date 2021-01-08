WINFORD WESLEY YOUNG, 85, of South Charleston, son of the late William and Nello Young, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston.
He was retired from the US Postal Service with over 30 years of service. After his retirement he became a security guard for Hobet Mining, Lincoln, Co. Winford was an avid fan of the WVU and Marshall football program. He was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, a sister and a son.
Surviving, beloved wife, Dian Young; sons, John Young, Ralph Young, Alan Young, Matthew Young; one granddaughter and two grandsons.
Service will be 11 a.m., Monday, January 11, 2021, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Pastor Jesse Waggoner officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the mortuary. The family asks that everyone please observe social distancing procedures.