WIRTHEY EUGENE "GENE" DAVIS, 86, of South Charleston, son of the late Clarence and Tina Ash Davis, died Saturday March 6, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston.

He was a retired police officer for the Charleston Police Dept. and a member of the Freewill Baptist Church.

Surviving, son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Cynthia Davis of Raleigh, NC; daughters, Darlene Davis Means of South Charleston, Deborah Davis of South Charleston; grandchildren, Robert (Andrea) Means of South Charleston, Adrian Davis and LaTish Davis both of North Carolina; three great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston, with Rev. Charles Shelton officiating. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.