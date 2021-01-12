Woodrow Cooke

WOODROW WILSON "WOODIE" COOKE, II, 72, of Charleston, returned home to be with the Lord on January 7, 2021, after a short illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale Keith Cooke and Mary Kay Cooke; son, Trey Cooke and Trey's son, Corey Allen.
Surviving, daughter, Melissa Cooke Woodrum (Joseph) of Greenville, WV; brothers, Robert Cooke of Charleston, Richard (Ramona) Cooke of Charleston; grandchildren, Clinton Woodrum, Nikki (Ryan) Woodrum Martin; great-grandson, River Martin; numerous nieces and nephews.
Woodie was always ready to take a big adventure or planning his next big venture. He was avid outdoorsman whether it was horseback riding, fishing, hunting or going to auctions and flea markets. He loved to garden and exploring the jungles of Central America. Woodie graduated from Sissonville High School in 1966 and then went on to graduate from WVU and Marshall Universities. He was also a licensed auctioneer. Woodie was employed as a computer programming analyst at Kanawha Valley Bank and ended his working career as a Lieutenant with the South Charleston Fire Department.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.
If you want to honor Woodie, please plant a tree in his memory through the "Plant-A-Tree" or "The Trees Remember" programs.