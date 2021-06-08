Thank you for Reading.

GOODRIDGE "SONNY" WHITE, JR. 92, of Webster Springs, passed away June 2, 2021. Service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 8, at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation on Monday, June 7, from 6-8 p.m., at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home.

