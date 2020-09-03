GORDON FRANKLIN KILLION, age 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in Charleston, West Virginia after a long illness.
He was born on June 30, 1936, in Sandborn, Indiana, to John and Mary Lucile Killion. He was a veteran and served in the United States Army. Gordon worked as a Licensed Land Surveyor at his own company, Killion and Associates until he retired. He loved boating, fishing, spending time with friends and family, and eating seafood. One of his favorite places to get away was their vacation home on the Suwannee River in Florida.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father, sister, and his loving wife, Sarah Francis Killion.
He is survived by his brothers, Walter (Beverly) Killion; Gary Killion; and Larry Killion; daughter, Tracy (Jimmy) McCracken; son, Gordon (Ellen) Killion; grandchildren, James Killion; Laura (Matt) Crouch; and Jaclyn (Ryan) Sanford; and great-grandchild, Maxwell Crouch.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Friday, September 4, from 11 a.m. to Noon at Rand First Church of the Nazarene with a service beginning at 12:00 Noon with his son, Rev. Gordon Franklin Killion Jr. officiating.
The service will be Live-Streamed on the Church's Face Book page.
A committal service with Military Honors will be held at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to the Rand First Church of the Nazarene, 305 Davidson Avenue, Charleston, WV 25306.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, is in charge of arrangements.