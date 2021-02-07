GORDON LANHAM MASSIE 71, of South Charleston, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021.
He was born in Ronceverte to the late Frank Marvin Massie Sr. and Nellie Francis Brown Massie. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Robin Kaye Massie Hughes, and his brothers, Milton Denver Massie and Craig Anthony Massie.
Gordon was the owner, operator, and tireless groundskeeper of Massie Mini Storage, Buffalo, where he was known to so many as simply "Mr. Massie." He attended St. Paul United Methodist Church, South Charleston, and was a graduate of Greenbrier East High School, Class of 1969. He was a former member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 132 and was a member of the Kanawha County Democratic Executive Committee.
He enjoyed traveling, spending countless weekends at his campsite in Greenbrier County. He was a jokester who loved to make people smile. An amateur genealogist, Gordon was a font of knowledge about the history of his family. He was a handy mechanic who could fix anything and would help anybody in need.
Gordon loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with all his heart.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Hazel Marie Reed Massie; daughters, Kimberly Magness (Phillip) of Arlington, Tex., and Rebecca Gray (Mark) of Denton, Tex.; sons, Jeffrey Massie (Denise) of Elgin, Tex., Greg Massie of Corinth, Tex., Mark Massie of San Francisco, and Matthew Massie of Charleston; sisters, Shirley Baker (Kenneth) of Caldwell, Connie Massie of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Sherry Judy (Randy) of Williamsburg, and Penny Massie of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; brothers, Frank "Mousie" Massie Jr. (Ann) of Ronceverte, Tracy Massie (Betty) of Salem, Va., Steven Massie (Kari) of Ronceverte, Benjamin Massie of Ronceverte, Brian Massie (Pamela) of Cleburne, Tex., Patrick Massie of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Michael Massie of Frankford; brother-in-law, Michael Hughes of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family asks that you wear a mask and that social distancing be observed throughout the visitation and funeral service.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021, at Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar, with the Rev. Darick Biondi officiating.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. prior to the graveside service at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the West Virginia Innocence Project, P.O. Box 6130, Morgantown, WV 26506.
You may visit Gordon's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the Massie family.