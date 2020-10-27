GORDON R. LEWIS, 84, of Smithers died October 23, 2020. He was born on July 2, 1936 in Kimberly to the late Stanley D. and Ester Boggess Lewis. He was also preceded in death by his first wife Louetta Lewis, granddaughter; Sherri Bennett, brother; Stanley F. Lewis, and sister Irene Johnston.
He is survived by his wife Mary Ann Divita Lewis of 22 years, children; Carol Tufts if Aiken, SC., Tammy Devens of Powellton, Angela Green (Justin) of Powellton, Mark Crites (Regina) of Charleston, Tina Petry of Beckley, along with several grandkids and great-grandkids, sisters; Opal Foster of North Carolina, and Patricia Robinson of Texas, as well as his caregiver and best friend Dillion Bragg.
A private service will be held at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Pastor Chester Bird officiating. Gordon will be laid to rest at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com