GORDON RAY EADS, 89, of Culloden, WV, passed away at Cabell Health Care Center in Culloden on April 14, 2022 after ongoing health challenges, complicated by a recent stroke.
Gordon was born in Acme, Cabin Creek, WV on March 13, 1933 to Everett and Luetta Wolfe Eads, and was the next-to-youngest of 11 siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Francis, Lawrence (Buzzy), Everett Jr., Billy, Thomas, and Bobby, and his sisters Maxine Williams, Betty Wilson and Dorothy Eads.
Surviving Gordon is the loving care and devotion of his wife of 46 years, Mildred Jean (Dent) Eads, his daughter Kelly Hines (John) Keller of Berthoud, CO, grandchildren Lukas, Mackenzie and Jakob Keller and great-grandson Louie Keller of Colorado, brother Charles (Connie) of Hurricane and sister-in-law Joan (Bobby) of Nitro, and many nieces and nephews.
Gordon was an active member of Milton United Methodist Church for 39 years, called to serve by ushering and tackling caretaking projects throughout the years. He attended Acme Grade School, Leewood Junior High School and graduated East Bank High School in 1953. He immediately enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served 1953-56, stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC, and received multiple honors including Expert Rifleman and Good Conduct. He worked at General Electric Plant, Louisville, KY, then enjoyed a 27-year career at Union Carbide Corporation, Institute WV, and retired as Craft Supervisor, Construction Department in 1985.
Gordon took immense pleasure in working around his home and church, with a talent for gardening, landscaping, building, fabricating and fixing most anything. He was most at home while mowing the grass, canning and sharing his garden bounty with friends and neighbors, deer and turkey hunting, fishing, sharing batches of his famous peanut butter fudge…and most of all, spending weekends at his camp in Clay Co. on Elk River.
Funeral service will be held at Noon Friday, April 22, 2022 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, WV. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. prior to the service. Rev. Nancy K. White will officiate. Gordon will be laid to rest at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations please be made to Milton United Methodist Church, In Memory of Gordon R. Eads, 1007 Church St, Milton WV, 25541.