GORDON RICHARD DAVIS, 73, of Foster, WV passed away Friday, November 13, 2020.
He was born April 21, 1947 and was a son of the late Earl G. and Julia E. Davis. He was also preceded in death by his brothers; Robert E. Davis and Joeddie Davis; and sisters; Bonnie G. Huffman, Linda Mantz and Martha Henderson.
He was retired from the United States Postal Service and was a United States Army veteran and served in the Vietnam War receiving a Purple Heart.
He is survived by his wife; Marilyn; his sister, Patricia Lacy of Danville; brother, James Davis of Langesville, OH; brothers-in-law, Donnie Mantz of Madison, Charles Huffman of Foster, James Leary of Madison, and Tim (Patty) Leary of Madison; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 18 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with Father Jim O'Conner officiating. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Per his wishes there will be no flowers, the family requests that in lieu of flowers to make a donation in honor of Gordon Richard Davis to a charity of your choice.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.