GORDON WAYNE BIRD, 80, went to be with the Lord on October 1, 2021 after a long struggle with COPD and COVID-19.
He was always a hard worker, after retiring from Union Carbide, 30 years of service. He worked as a construction supervisor for The Daniel's Company and Trimble Engineers and Constructors. He also owned G.W. Bird Heating and Air since 1960.
Gordon was honored to belong to Masonic Lodge #126 and a nobleman of Shriners International.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Hoyt and Dixie Bird, one grandson Christopher Bird.
He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Karen Jones Bird. Brothers; Jerry (Becki) Bird of Dublin, NH, step son; Jeffrey (Tammy) Samples, grandsons; Parker, Tanner and Carter of Red House, WV, daughter; Sara Thome and granddaugters; Katelyn of Tarpin Springs, FL and Heather (Charley) Polansky and Charl of Tampa, FL. sons; David Bird of Owingsville, KY, John Bird of Blue Creek, WV, grandchildren; Matthew Bird and Justin and Kylee of Nashville, NC, and Ashley (Brandon) Srednicki and Remi and River of Oak Hill, WV.
He will be greatly missed by his fur baby Patches.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Diana and Gary Moles, Mike Maria, Andrew, and Jared Moles for all their help over the years.
Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m., Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home.
A graveside service will begin at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Clendenin Memory Gardens, with Pastor Dan Forwood officiating. Burial will follow at the cemetery, with Masonic grave side rites by Masonic Lodge 126.