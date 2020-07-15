GRACE LYNN (ALLRED) SCAGGS, 63, of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., previously of Charleston, W.Va., passed away at home on July 11, 2020, with her husband and all of her children by her side. Grace will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and kind heart. She was a true, lifelong friend to those fortunate enough to make her acquaintance. She was a devoted mother and grandmother -- her children and grandchildren were her world.
Grace graduated from East Bank High School and University of Charleston. She worked as a registered nurse in labor and delivery for many years. She was a caring and compassionate nurse who loved her patients and their babies. Grace would take on any venture with great passion. She had an amazing ability to figure things out and could repair anything. She loved gardening, cooking, and never turned down an opportunity to go fishing in the creeks of South Carolina. She was full of life and light and will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Malcolm and Ila Mae Allred, and her brother, Harry Allred.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald Scaggs; sons, Brandon (Katie) Barker and John (Carol) Crislip; daughter, Hayley Crislip (Justin Shideler); step-daughter, Brooke Scaggs, all of Mt. Pleasant; brothers, Mack (Brenda) Allred and James (Donna) Allred; sisters, Kay (Montie) Rigney, Audrey (Rudell) Bloomfield, Sharon Williams, Kandy (Yianni) Nicoloudakis, and Kimberly (Delvan) Ford; six grandchildren and one on the way; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved tiny dog, Sadie Mae, who never left her side.
Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation & Burial Services in North Charleston, S.C., is handling funeral arrangements. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Grace's life will be held at a later date.